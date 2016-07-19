SpaBreakForBoys

I’ve got a confession to make. Before last weekend I had never been to Spa. It is an oversight I have now fixed so now there are just two more European circuits unchecked on my bucket list, the Nordschliffe and the Circuit de La Sarthe. Plans are in progress to tick both of these circuits next year.

British GT made their annual trip across ‘La Manche’ and for the first time, both Connor Jackson, TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk’s British GT Supports writer, and I made the pilgrimage with them.

Thursday started early and rather than setting course straight for the port my first stop was Cambridge Services. Connor was joining me by train halfway down the road because getting trains from Norfolk to Sheffield is very expensive before 0900. Of course with a route of M1 – M18 – A1 – A14 to get to the station I had to leave early doors.

Connor arrived aboard the new car, specially acquired for this trip at just after ten and we set course for the Port of Dover. We had to be at check in by 13:15 and arrived at the gate to the port just in time. A trip through the customs shed left us certain we wouldn’t be on the right boat, a feeling compounded by the 30 minute queues at the check in booths. Fortunately though we got our boat, which was running slightly behind to accommodate increased security at the port.

Coffee on the boat and a journey spent mainly out on deck saw us arrive in Dunkirk on schedule for the run to our accommodation in Verviers.

Long journeys are a fact of life for me, given my other job as a long distance truck driver but having a passenger is new. Add to that the fact that Connor isn’t a fan of Radio 4 and I cant stand most other stations, we found ourselves looking for a game to play. Brainwave came at the boarder between France and Belgium. A is for Alberto Ascari, Be is for Jack Brabham… This game kept us going all the way through Belgium, through two return trips to the circuit and all the way back to Cambridge on Sunday! Though I am sure that Connor cheated with some of his Japanese Formula 4 drivers for Y.

The hotel was basic but fine for our purposes, the food was divine, add in Belgian beer on tap and I was perfectly happy. It’s not often I drink but when in Belgium…

We were up early on Friday, both of us eager to experience the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time. We skipped breakfast at the hotel, looking to find food at or on the way to the circuit. That one failed, but I had a job to do and put my rumbling tummy to the back of my mind, returned to the car and headed out to Les Combes for FP1.

Now comes the complaints.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is the longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, its so hilly its almost mountainous and the paddock is surrounded by red zones so you cant just get behind the fence at pit out and hike to your target location. Given all this you would think that they would have more than one gate open to media to get their cars into the circuit.

You would also think that Kronos Events, the people organising the Funcup 25 Hours event that British GT was supporting, would give the media car passes that let them drive around the infield roads to get to different corners. Failing that, you would expect more than one infield and two outfield gates in the catch fencing to be open during the sessions.

All of your expectations would be disappointed.

Having failed to drive into the venue at another gate I parked the car back in the car park to the sound of GT3 cars well into a session I should have been shooting. So far I hadn’t taken a single shot. A quick rethink sent me in the direction of the Bus Stop chicane, which was locked up tight so I headed through the tunnel aiming for Double Gauche (Pouhon).

I finally found an open gate at Double Gauche and got myself trackside, five minutes after the red flag came out due to a massive accident for the #17 Aston Martin Vantage and the #24 Bentley Continental at the entrance to Les Combes. I try not to be angered but I cant stop my blood boiling a little when I think that if Spa offered similar access to Silverstone for an event, I would have been there to capture the accident.

Those shots could have been the difference between profit and loss for the weekend.

So I finally got to turn the camera on and do some work at the start of the Miltek Sport Volkswagen Racing Cup qualifying session. Through the 20 minute touring car session, the following 20 minutes of Protyre Motorsport Ginetta GT5 Challenge qualifying and the first session for the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship I worked my way from Double Gauche, through the corner with no name and what we know as Rivage, the Belgians call Bruxelles, getting just to Les Combes in time for the Lotus Cup Europe race.

I wasn’t shooting the Lotuses for anyone and knowing that I was going to have thousands of photos by the end of the weeekend, I didn’t feel like shooting it for my own benefit either so I went looking for a place to shoot the second GT session from. Bad news for me, I was on the wrong side of the circuit because the infield side of the Kemmel Straight had been designated a red zone while I was trackside due to massive damage to the catch fencing after the Bentley accident.