British F3 – Whats in a name?

I have set a pattern early on with these blog posts that they really represent more of a race report, with which ever puddle I landed in added to the text. This time out I am making a difference and am going to look at an important issue for British motorsport. The so-called BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

Of course I will bore you silly with talk of the first round of both the British GT Championship and the Protyre Motorsport Ginetta GT5 Championship but the main thrust of this post will be at the naming of the step up from MSA Formula.

To paraphrase the greatest bard in our lands long a distinguished history:

What’s in a name? that which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet;

So British F3 would, were it not British F3 call’d,

It is not often I feel sympathy for Jonathan Palmer of MotorSport Vision. The bloke is minted, hops around his four racing venues and two track day sites in a personally liveried helecopter, has one son in European Formula 3 and another in Formula 1. He is not a man often deserving of any form of pitty, sympathy or even care from the likes of a small businessman trying to make money despite the fact that he is too skinflint to pay to use our photos.

Oh dear, I seem to have pushed one of my own buttons.

Sympathy I did feel though when one of the few bigger fishes in the world of motorsport, the FIA, stormed in and trampled all over a brand he had spent two years building from nothing. Which is exactly what happened when the FIA launched their first level single seater option, Formula 4.

Jonathan Palmer had been running the BRDC Formula 4 championship for two years, having launched it out of the blue with a decent looking car, a nice calendar of events and 20+ aspiring young racers. It has proved effective at launching careers too. The first champion, Jake Hughes, is now in GP3 while Seb Morris and Matty Graham are notable alumni who now race in British GT.

Then the FIA launched a worldwide Formula 4 platform with a higher tech but uglier car and slapped MSV-R in the face by awarding the UK approval for an F4 championship to the struggling MSA Formula Ford Championship of Great Britain. While the old championship, known by the deliberately insulting name of EgoBoost in the paddock, relaunched as the catchy titled MSA Formula, Certified by FIA, Powered by EcoBoost, Palmer was left to find a new way for his series.

The answer was more power, more aero and better tyres. Away went the Yokohama tyres in favour of an F3 Pirelli tyre. The tube frame of the MSV F4-013 was replaced by the Tatuus built FIA F4 carbon fibre tub, about the only thing that remained constant was the engine, which is still a Cosworth prepared Ford 2.0l engine, but it now develops well over 200bhp, rather than the 150bhp required to allow under 16s to race.

This new formula launched with acclaim at the British GT and BRDC Formula 4 media day at Snetterton. We were all impressed and looking forward to the new championship getting under way. Then the next press release came from Kent.

The championship was rebranding as the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

Now I am not an F3 purist, to be honest I don’t really like single seater racing cars. They are too fragile, to specialist and have very little real world relevance. I would much rather watch a race between 15-20 Porsches. I can aspire to own a Porsche, there are no practical open wheel daily drivers out there.

I do however agree with the army of people screaming that BRDC British Formula 3 is nothing of the sort. Lets take a look at a couple of reasons why.

The first and biggest test most fans apply to an F3 car is the question of Macau eligibility. A real F3 car from any proper F3 championship can take part in the Macau Grand Prix for F3 cars which effectively ends the F3 year. The Tatuus-Cosworth F4-016 cannot.

Its dimensions are all wrong. The F4-016 has a wheel base 750mm too long for an F3 car, a track up to 400mm too wide and unless the driver is very skinny indeed, it will be heavier. Horsepower is up though. A proper F3 car has about 220bhp, an MSV F3 car has around 230.

The thing is, despite being more stable because of a longer wheelbase and wider track, despite having more power, the damned thing is slower than an F3 car.

I looked at two rounds of the 2011 Cooper Tires British Formula 3 Championship vs the two rounds of the MSV run BRDC British F3 Championship. The Snetterton round was a bit of an outlier because it was the first time many teams have run the new car but the pole sitter at Snetterton in 2016 would have starte 21st on the 2011 grid.

More telling was the Brands Hatch GP round where Matheus Leist, who claimed pole this past weekend, would have started in a shocking 19th place on the grid in 2011.

Both qualifying sessions were held in similar conditions according to TSL, the timing partner for both championships so we cant argue climatic conditions. We can talk about tyres though because British F3 of old ran on Cooper Tires product, while the new ‘F3’ runs on Pirelli. But Pirelli tend to be faster tyres anyway, everywhere they have been raced they have dropped lap times so we can assume they would perform better on the F4-016.

When Jonathan Palmer spoke to the press at Media Day he explained the thinking behind the new, more powerful car as providing a step between the MSA Formula/Formula 4 cars and the European F3 cars. The plan was for an intermediate series with costs between the two and pace that split the two. The whole idea was to not be Formula 3, then he went and re-branded it British Formula 3.

I don’t want to go around knocking the stuffing out of a man for bringing back a name we all thought consigned to history but there were several other names Palmer could have opted for. Formula Palmer Cosworth would have been a good idea, evoking the well loved Formula Palmer Audi name without trashing the history of a series.

While I am not an F3 devotee, I hang around with quite a few of them, both online and in the real world. There is a lot of debate, a lot of anger too. Some feel that calling this series British F3 opens the door to a return of proper F3 cars, which for me is the only saving grace. Others feel that calling this series F3 is an insult to F3. It wouldn’t be so bad if F3 had died out all over the world but European F3 is still going strong, as are the F3 special events like Macau and the Grand Prix de Pau.

So, whats in a name? I am hoping beyond hope, that it’s a return of real F3 to the UK in the next five years. I’m not holding my breath though, asphixia is a horrible way to go.